Tonganoxie Middle School recently presented “Matilda Jr. The Musical” at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the Tonganoxie High School campus.

The large cast of TMS thespians performed evening shows March 4 and 5 and a matinee March 6.

Abby Burkart played the role of Matilda, while Allison Bailey was Eric and Melodee Magnussen was Tommy.

Lilly Fouts played Amanda, Gabriela Garza played the role of Bruce and Morgan Melaas was Lavender.

Eliza Troyer-Partrididge was Alice, Annalise Fouts was Hortensia and Katherine Carter had the role of Nigel.

Some of the students took on dual roles: Josh Duvall, Mr. Wormwood and a Big Kid; Lilly Bedtke, Mrs. Wormwood, a Mom and a Big Kid; Anna Gepner, Michael and a Big Kid; Sierra Melaas, Mrs. Phelps, a Mom and a Big Kid; Silas Cooper, Escapologist, Sergei, a Dad and a Big Kid; Marley Kubicki, acrobat, a Mom and Mafia; Alyssa Schmid, Cook and a Big Kid; Trent Burge, Mechanic, a Dad, a Big Kid and Mafia; and Archer Grier, Rudolpho, a Big Kid and a Dad.

Harper York took on the role of Miss Honey, while Chaynee Howell was Agatha Trunchbull.

Lily Leonard, Audrey Smith, Madison Harris and Alvia Skinner were Little Kids, while Josie Owens, Savannah Kallenbach and Danielle Miller were Big Kids.

TMS teacher Debbie Holloway directed the local production, while TMS and THS vocal instructor Tom Gifford served as music director who also oversaw sound and lights. Cassie Donahey, TMS art teacher, served as set designer and technical director.

Technical crew for “Matilda Jr.” were Charlotte Absher, Ella Pruitt, lights; Aubren Swan and Miley Andersen, stage managers; and Heather Leeper, Kayleigh Williamson, Caylee Bradshaw and Elliot Willey, stage crew.

The musical had 14 numbers: “Miracle” performed by School Kids and Parents, “Naughty” by Matilda, “Acrobat Story, Part I” by Matilda, Escapologist and Acrobat, “School Song” by Little Kids and Big Kids” and “The Hammer” by Trunchbull, Miss Honey and Little Kids.

Matilda also performed “Naughty — Superglue Part 2” and “Quiet.”

The Little Kids performed “The Chokey Chant”, while Miss Honey sang “This Little Girl. Miss Honey also performed “Bruce Part I” with the Kids and Trunchbull and “When I Grow Up” with the Kids.

Trunchbull and the Kids performed “The Smell of Rebellion,” while the Kids performed “Revolting Children.”

The entire cast then performed the final number, “Bows.”

Roald Dahl’s “Matilda Jr. The Musical” is based on a book by Dennis Kelly. Music and lyrics are by Tim Minchin.