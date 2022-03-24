— The Kansas Senate gave preliminary approval on Wednesday to a plan to redraw the boundaries of Kansas’ 40 state Senate districts.

Republicans defended the map as a politically fair arrangement of the districts that would adjust them for population growth in urban areas. Every 10 years, districts must be redrawn to account for population changes, and the new districts must be roughly equal in population.

But Democrats said the map violated guidelines related to maintaining the integrity of political subdivisions, preserving communities of interest and avoiding incumbent-on-incumbent races. The Senate rejected three alternative maps suggested by individual senators.

Republicans hold a 29-11 partisan advantage in the Senate, and Sen. Rick Wilborn, the McPherson Republican who chairs the Senate Redistricting Committee, said the new map would hypothetically maintain those numbers based on application of 2020 vote totals. None of the senators, who serve four-year terms, will have to worry about consequences of redistricting until the 2024 election cycle.

“We solidified districts for both parties,” said Wilborn, who characterized the map in Senate Bill 563 as the GOP’s best offer to Democrats. “Believe me, if we wanted to be much harder, we could have come up with a map where it would be 32-8. We chose to be fair. Every district was rearranged somewhat.”

Lenexa Sen. Dinah Sykes, leader of Senate Democrats, acknowledged that it was difficult to redraw the districts in a way that abided by all of the necessary guidelines — “I think I’m going to start a fund for wrinkle cream, because this process has aged me quite a bit,” she joked.

But she also said she couldn’t support Wilborn’s “Liberty 3” map because it gutted the core of the district served by Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, and moved him into a showdown with GOP Sen. Beverly Gossage, of Eudora.

“The process is broken. Incredibly broken,” Holland said. “I’m not here to complain about me being drawn into another senator’s district. This process has totally eviscerated my communities of interest in the 3rd District.”

Holland’s “Free State 5” map and Sykes’ “Eisenhower” map were rejected by the Senate, as was a map offered by Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha.

In addition to the possible conflict in Holland’s district, the Senate GOP’s map would place Wilborn in a district with Sen. Michael Fagg, an El Dorado Republican. Wilborn might not seek reelection.

The Senate is scheduled to take a final vote Thursday on the redistricting map. It would need to be endorsed by the Kansas House before it could be sent to the desk of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The Kansas House is moving toward a vote on its own redistricting map that would redraw 125 House districts. In terms of the federal congressional map, Kelly voted that plan. The House and Senate were able to override her veto, but the U.S. House map is now the subject of three lawsuits.

— Tim Carpenter reports for Kansas Reflector.