The Tonganoxie High girls soccer season got off to a rough start Thursday.

THS was supposed to open the season Tuesday at Atchison, but the match against the Phoenix was postponed due to inclement weather.

Instead, the Chieftains opened the season Thursday at home against Spring Hill, the defending Frontier League champions.

SHHS went a perfect 8-0 in conference play and was 16-3 overall.

The Broncos picked up where they left off in the season opener. Spring Hill won, 12-0, against Tonganoxie in a mercy rule-shortened match. The contest ended at halftime, as Spring Hill led by 10 or more. The final goal came in the final seconds of the first half.

Spring Hill improved to 1-0 in Frontier League play and 1-0 overall. Tonganoxie fell to 0-1 and 0-1.

Tonganoxie’s next match will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Leavenworth. The team then is back home two days later with a 6 p.m. match March 31 against Louisburg.

The Atchison match has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 4 in Atchison.

THS track opens season Friday

Tonganoxie High track starts the season Friday at the Lawrence Free State. The meet started at 3 p.m. Friday at FSHS.

Other teams there are Basehor-Linwood, Hayden, Lawrence High, Piper and Shawnee Heights.

Tonganoxie baseball, softball schedules change

Tonganoxie High baseball has added a game to the schedule.

THS and Lansing will play at 5 p.m. Monday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds in Tonganoxie.

Tuesday’s baseball season opener at Eudora was rescheduled for April 22, while Thursday’s games against Jeff West will not be made up, as the teams could not find a shared open date that would work.

THS softball was supposed to open the season Thursday at Turner, but weather also forced postponement. That game now will be April 28 at Turner.

The new season opener currently is next week with a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. March 31 at Spring Hill.