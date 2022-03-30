Archive for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Tonganoxie golf to open season Thursday at Sunflower Hills
March 30, 2022
The boys golf season is about to start, weather permitting.
That’s usually the caveat this time of year, but THS is set to start the season Thursday at Sunflower Hills Golf Course in Bonner Springs.
The team then heads west next week for a Tuesday meet at the Wamego Country Club Golf Course.
