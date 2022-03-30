Archive for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Tonganoxie golf to open season Thursday at Sunflower Hills

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

March 30, 2022

The boys golf season is about to start, weather permitting.

That’s usually the caveat this time of year, but THS is set to start the season Thursday at Sunflower Hills Golf Course in Bonner Springs.

The team then heads west next week for a Tuesday meet at the Wamego Country Club Golf Course.

