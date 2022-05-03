It’s been a decorated decade of football for Tonganoxie High under head coach Al Troyer, but the longtime coach is stepping down from the post he’s had since 2012.

Troyer is retiring from coaching after 38 years, though he looks to continue teaching.

Originally from Hutchinson, Troyer came to Tonganoxie in 2012 after a stint at Larned. Before that, he coached in Texas.

He went 63-37 in 10 seasons in Tonganoxie, three of which were nine-win seasons and one a 10-win season (2019).

The team had multiple league titles, both in the Kaw Valley League and more recently the Frontier League.

The program reached new heights, as THS also had the most playoff victories in one season under Troyer.

Tonganoxie had five straight winning seasons before going 4-5 this past fall, though the team was oh so close to another winning season. The Chieftains lost two games in overtime and another by just three points in regulation.

“After 38 years, it times to spend time with my wife,” Troyer said during an interview with The Mirror on Tuesday. “She’s been the greatest coach’s wife. She’s put up with me that long and now it’s her time.”

Troyer said he hadn’t planned on making the move, but there was a potential opportunity out there.

“I’m an avid believer in that God opens a door and that was open,” he explained. “I had no plan of making that change.”

Before going to Larned, Troyer served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator in various stint in the Texas high school football coaching ranks.

He now hopes to continue teaching in Texas, but said “he knows they are going to be left in great hands,” referring to the football program.

A graduate of Wichita State University, Troyer also took graduate course from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

He also coaches track at THS and did the same in Texas.

At Larned, there was one year he was head coach for football, basketball and track.

“I’ve coached it all,” Troyer said with a laugh.

Troyer and his wife have two children, Preston, who teaches and coaches football in Tonganoxie, and daughter Corinne, a respiratory therapist in Wichita. They also have two grandchildren.

He said the couple loves being in Tonganoxie, and it took a lot of soul-searching before deciding to step down at THS. Ultimately, he’s proud of his time here.

“We talked to the kids all the time about tradition never graduates,” Troyer explained. “It’s not about one man, it’s about a program. I think we have great program in Tonganoxie.”

He also is happy with how he’s leaving.

“I like leaving a good taste in everybody’s mouth,” Troyer said. “I have no regrets of ever being in Tonganoxie. We always will have fond memories of here.”