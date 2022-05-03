Archive for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

League crown likely on the line this week for Tonganoxie High baseball

Tonganoxie High takes on Piper on Friday at Legends Field in the fifth-place game of the Butch Foster Classic on Friday, April 29, 2022.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 3, 2022

A Frontier League crown likely was on the line Tuesday for the Tonganoxie High baseball team.

The squad entered a game with state-ranked Ottawa (10-4) on the road after The Mirror’s print deadline Tuesday. THS was undefeated in league play, though it lost earlier in the season at the a tournament in Fort Scott to Ottawa, 12-4, in a game that didn’t count in the league standings.

THS enters play this week at 12-3 after taking fifth place at the Butch Foster tournament.

Tonganoxie lost to Basehor-Linwood, 7-3, after giving up four runs in the final inning of the Chieftains’ quarterfinal game against the Bobcats. THS defeated BLHS, 3-2, earlier in the season, but couldn’t get the season sweep.

THS then defeated Bonner Springs and Piper on its way to a fifth-place finish. Basehor-Linwood snapped Tonganoxie’s eight-game winning streak in the process.

Tonganoxie currently is the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket.

