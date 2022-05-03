A Frontier League crown likely was on the line Tuesday for the Tonganoxie High baseball team.

The squad entered a game with state-ranked Ottawa (10-4) on the road after The Mirror’s print deadline Tuesday. THS was undefeated in league play, though it lost earlier in the season at the a tournament in Fort Scott to Ottawa, 12-4, in a game that didn’t count in the league standings.

THS enters play this week at 12-3 after taking fifth place at the Butch Foster tournament.

Tonganoxie lost to Basehor-Linwood, 7-3, after giving up four runs in the final inning of the Chieftains’ quarterfinal game against the Bobcats. THS defeated BLHS, 3-2, earlier in the season, but couldn’t get the season sweep.

THS then defeated Bonner Springs and Piper on its way to a fifth-place finish. Basehor-Linwood snapped Tonganoxie’s eight-game winning streak in the process.

Tonganoxie currently is the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket.

