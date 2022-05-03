Tonganoxie High boys golf was supposed to compete Monday at Ottawa, but the meet was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. The meet took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The team is coming off its best score of the season. On April 26, THS placed third behind Christ Prep and Olathe East at the Basehor-Linwood Invitational at Falcon Lakes.

The team shot a season-low 331. The team was led by Andrew Willson who shot 79 and took eighth place. Shooting a new personal low was Remi Baldock with an 80, who placed 10th. Colton Brusven and Carter Gratton were the other two counting scores with 86. This was a season low for Gratton and it was Colton’s second round in a row in the mid 80s. Also shooting solid rounds were Gabe Seba (87) and Zac Fisher (94).

