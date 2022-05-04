The Kansas Department of Transportation will have an open house to discuss the Kansas Highway 16 at Parallel Road intersection improvement project this evening at a local restaurant.

The open house will be 6-7 p.m. today at Helen’s Hilltop, 19611 McLouth Road west of Tonganoxie.

The KDOT open house will have display boards that show project sequencing and the proposed detour for the local project.

Members of the public can visit with KDOT project staff one-on-one and ask questions about the project, which is expected to begin in March 2023, weather permitted. It will have two phases.

For more information about the open house and the project itself, contact Delaney Tholen, Kansas City metro public affairs manager for the Kansas Department of Transportation by phone at 785-296-0192 or by email at delaney.tholen@ks.gov.