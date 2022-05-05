The Tonganoxie Arts Council will be combining its storytelling festival and arts festival into one event this year.

The Tonganoxie Arts Festival will be May 12-15 at Kane Family Farm, 17791 Chieftain Road, just south of Tonganoxie.

Past festivals have been in the downtown district and at different times of the year, but TAC is combining the activities and featuring all festivities at Kane Family Farm.

The second annual children’s storytelling festival will be May 12 and will feature professional storytellers authors and illustrators.

The festival will also include three days of plein air painting, street performances, art booths and art gallery exhibitions. Food trucks again will be at this year’s festival.