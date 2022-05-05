Tonganoxie City Council approved the purchase of three Tonganoxie Police Department vehicles for just more than $117,000 and outfitting of the vehicles for around $18,000 at Monday’s regular meeting.

The council approved three 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles and associated “outfit” hardware and police graphics. The three vehicles were $117,226 and the outfitting totaled $18,450. The vehicles are expected to arrive in 1-2 weeks. The purchases are part of the planned 2022 budget.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a temporary use lease for the Tonganoxie Water Park with Janet Falk for the Tongie Tidal Waves Swim Team. Falk is the Tidal Waves coach and the team utilizes the pool each summer for practices and home meets.

• Approved a donation request of three Tonganoxie Water Park family season passes for the Tonganoxie USD 464 Education Foundation to be auctioned off at an upcoming silent auction. The council waived the fees, which totaled $450 for the three season passes.

• Authorized use of acceptance of a quote from Micro-Comm, Inc. for Human Machine Interface Software and Computer Systems upgrades for a cost not to exceed $15,838.

• Approved purchase of $65,381.20 for commodities purchase for the remaining water line installation project at the Tonganoxie Business Park.

• Approved quote from Places Tree Service to remove dead trees from locations in the city’s right-of-way not to exceed $14,200.

• Approved advertisement of proposed the 2022 street maintenance project as presented by staff.

• Approved renewal of health insurance coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, renewal of group dental insurance coverage with Delta Dental of Kansas, acceptance of group vision insurance coverage with MetLife and acceptance of basic life insurance coverage with Mutual of Omaha for the 2022-23 plan year. The new plan year is set to start July 1.

• Went into executive session to obtain legal advice relayed to correspondence received from Unilock, pertaining to real estate contract sale between the city and Unilock pursuant to attorney-client consultation. The council returned to the regular session and Mayor David Frese noted that no binding action was taken during the executive session.

• Approved Frese’s renewed appointment of Kenneth Moore as municipal court judge.

• Approved Frese’s appointment of Anna Krstulic as city attorney.

Internet issues prevent livestream

Monday’s Tonganoxie City Council meeting was not livestreamed due to connectivy issues.

Issues with the internet connection started around 5 p.m. and weren’t remedied in time for Monday’s meeting.

Council meetings normally are shown via livestream on the city’s YouTube page.

If residents are unable to watch the meetings live, they can watch the archived versions in their entirety beginning a few days after the night of the meeting.

The city’s next regular meeting is 7 p.m. May 16 at council chambers, 303 S. Bury St.