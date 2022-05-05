It’s almost time for an in-person reunion of Tonganoxie High School graduates.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations of alumni weekends the past two years for many schools, but THS alums will have the opportunity to gather again Saturday, as the Tonganoxie High School Class of 1997 will be hosting the THS Alumni Banquet. The Class of 1972 also is the honored class, as they are celebrating their 50th reunion.

The banquet is 6 p.m. Saturday at the new Tonganoxie High School cafeteria.

Tickets are $25 each or 2 for $40 for the dinner and program. They are complimentary for the THS Class of 1972.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the First State Bank and Trust highway location, Community National Bank, Mutual Savings, Downtown Drugstore, Evans Real estate and Skeet Real Estate.

Donations to the event and scholarship fund can be made to Tonganoxie Alumni Association and can be dropped off at First State Bank, attn: Shawna Gilmore.

The McLouth High School Alumni Banquet also will be this Saturday on the McLouth USD 342 campus.

More about the celebration for MHS alums can be found in this week’s McLouth Happenings column.