There’s a new school record for Tonganoxie High track.

THS junior Eli Gilmore set a new school record Friday at the Wellsville Invitational. Gilmore ran the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 22.62 seconds, taking gold at WHS and breaking a school record in the process.

He also won the 800 at the invitational. He currently has the third-best time in the 1,600 in Class 4A.