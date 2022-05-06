Archive for Friday, May 6, 2022

Gilmore sets new Tonganoxie High school record in boys 1,600 with gold at Wellsville

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

May 6, 2022

There’s a new school record for Tonganoxie High track.

THS junior Eli Gilmore set a new school record Friday at the Wellsville Invitational. Gilmore ran the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 22.62 seconds, taking gold at WHS and breaking a school record in the process.

He also won the 800 at the invitational. He currently has the third-best time in the 1,600 in Class 4A.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment