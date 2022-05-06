Archive for Friday, May 6, 2022
Gilmore sets new Tonganoxie High school record in boys 1,600 with gold at Wellsville
May 6, 2022
There’s a new school record for Tonganoxie High track.
THS junior Eli Gilmore set a new school record Friday at the Wellsville Invitational. Gilmore ran the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 22.62 seconds, taking gold at WHS and breaking a school record in the process.
He also won the 800 at the invitational. He currently has the third-best time in the 1,600 in Class 4A.
