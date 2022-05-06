Tonganoxie High baseball now has a Frontier League title.

THS defeated Ottawa, 3-0, this past week on the road, guaranteeing the Chieftains at least a share of a league title. The victory moved THS to 7-0 in Frontier League play, while the Cyclones fell to 6-1.

Now 13-3 on the season, Tonganoxie has a doubleheader Monday against Turner (3-12) and a single game Wednesday at Atchison (13-3).

Tonganoxie was supposed to play its final league game Thursday at Spring Hill, but that game was a wash due to inclement weather. The contest potentially will be made up, but with the final week of the regular season starting Monday, the game potentially won’t be made up.

Tonganoxie currently is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket and likely will host one of four east regionals May 16-19.

Rock Creek is the No. 1 seed at 12-1, while Iola is No. 3 and Atchison No. 4 with 13-3 records like Tonganoxie. Tiebreakers have them in their current order.

The achievement May 3 marked Tonganoxie’s first Frontier League title and is thought to be the program’s first overall league title since the 1990s.

TONGANOXIE 3, OTTAWA 0

Tonganoxie 001 020 0 — 3 6 1

Ottawa High 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

THS offensive highlights: M. Khanthaboury, 1-for-2, 1 double, 1 walk, 2 runs; L. Wake, 2-for-4, 1 RBI; S. Kleidosty, 2-for-3; T. McGraw, 1-for-2, 1 run, 1 RBI.

THS pitching: O. Welsh, 7 IP, 0 runs, 5 hits, 5 K, 1 BB.