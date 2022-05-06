MHS Alumni Banquet set for Saturday

The McLouth High School Alumni Banquet will be Saturday.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $8 per couple or $5 per person. The graduating Classes 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be honored.

The MHS classes of 2010, 2011, 2012, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1960, 1961 and 1962 will receive special recognition.

All graduating seniors, alumni and faculty (past and present) are welcome.

Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish. Meat will be provided by McLouth Kiwanis.

Banquet organizers also will have a scholarship drawing for the Class of 2022 attendees, a silent auction and raffle items. All items donated for the raffle will be greatly appreciated.

Vacation Bible School registration is open

It’s time to register for Vacation Bible School — for youths pre-school through fifth grade.

The session will run from 9 a.m.-noon June 6-10 at First Baptist Church of McLouth. This year’s theme is “Monumental — Celebrating God’s Greatness.” Online registration is available now at vbspro.events/p/events/2022fbcmclouth

Registration forms also are available in the foyer at First Baptist Church.

We hope to see your children there!

