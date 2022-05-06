Kansas State University recently selected 34 students to serve on the 2022 Homecoming student committee, including two from Leavenworth County.

Henry Robinson, Tonganoxie, and Logan Lynn, Basehor, were among those picked to plan this year’s K-State homecoming activities, which will be Oct. 23-29 in Manhattan.

The week marks K-State’s 107th Homecoming celebration. Homecoming is a universitywide celebration coordinated by the K-State Alumni Association.

A committee of K-State Alumni Association staff members selects students for the Homecoming student committee after an application review process. Homecoming committee members are responsible for selecting and planning all Homecoming events, creating rules and guidelines for student competitions, and promoting and staffing all events.

“Homecoming is one of K-State’s oldest traditions, and the Alumni Association has always played a role in welcoming K-Staters back to campus,” said Tamie Redding, assistant director of student programs for the Alumni Association. “These student leaders will help us continue to build on a century of cherished and memorable Homecomings.”

The 2022 K-State Student Ambassadors also will serve on the committee. They are Josh Diazdeleon, Liberal, and Stacia Mendoza, Lenexa.

The following students were selected alongside Robinson and Lynn: KB Hennes, Andale; Erik Moore, Atlanta, Kan.; Hayley Piroutek, Belleville; Grace Gorges, Clearwater; Megin Jacques and Magi Jacques, Frankfort; Jaye Hrencher, Hiawatha; Nyah Small and Kailea Smith, Horton; Jordan Austin, Houston; Sam Snider, Lafayette, Colo.; Cathleen Cowell, Larned; Susanna Black, Alex Como and Will Strout, Leawood; Theresa Burg, Lauren Hartman and Sophia Palcic, Olathe; Abigail Lloyd, Pratt; Maeci Exline, Salina; Hadyn Anderson, Sedgwick; Brenna Mulligan, St. Marys; Rylee Coy, Strong City; Andrew Carter, Thiensville, Wisc.; Sean Hoffmans, Topeka; Taylor Steele, Tulsa, Okla.; Casandra Rodriguez, Ulysses; and Alea Bird, Preston Howell and Lauryn Mauler, Wichita.