Tonganoxie Public Library Corner: Wizard of Oz project for adults; Pokemon party; farmer’s market returning; community garden spaces available; plant exchange draws around 70
May 6, 2022
Wizard of Oz art project for adults
Adults and anyone over the age of 14 can take part in a colorful art project this week.
The event will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Participants will create a yellow brick road and rainbow art project that includes silhouettes of the characters from the Wizard of Oz.
The background is a printed page from the book. An example can be seen on the library’s website at www.tonganoxielibrary.org.
Registration is required by calling the library at 913-845-3281.
Pokemon party
The library’s Pokemon Club is going out with a bang May 10 with a party.
Youths can join in the fun at 3:45 p.m. that day with all kinds of Pokemon-related activities. The club is taking a short break during the summer but will pick back up later on in the year.
Farmer’s Market is returning
The Farmer’s Market is making a return to the library’s parking lot with its opening night on May 12.
The market will run on Thursday evenings throughout the growing season and into fall from 5-8 p.m. A variety of vendors and items can be found each week. Those who are interested in participating in the market as a vendor can contact the library for more information.
Community garden spaces available
The library is participating in a community garden again this year by utilizing the green space at the old library location on Bury Street.
The site has successfully had a community garden previously. The area has been fully tilled and water is now available. A compost pile is also being created on the site. Available plots are 10’x4’ and $20 to reserve. Those who are interested will pay at the library but will need to contact Arlee at arleekilbourn@gmail.com to get more information and reserve a plot.
Plant exchange brings out about 70 people
Saturday’s inaugural annual plant exchange brought 72 people to the library. All but three plants went out during the exchange.
