Phi Kappa Phi, the oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, has announced its latest inductees initiated into the honor society.

Three Leavenworth County, all of whom are at Kansas State University, are on that list: Cassandra Beattie of Basehor and Kristen Blom and Kelly Bierwirth of Fort Leavenworth.

They are among roughly 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.