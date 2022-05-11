LMH Health’s blood supplier, the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, announced a blood emergency Monday morning.

A press release from the Community Blood Center attributes an “alarming” decrease in blood donations to school breaks and increased travel, which has caused a dramatic drop in donor turnout and created extra volatility in a blood supply that has already been unstable because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As it stands, the center’s blood supply is at a two- to three-day level, with types O and B at just a one- to two-day supply; that is well below the ideal inventory of five to seven days of blood donations, per the release.

In January, staff with LMH Health told the Journal-World that shortages like this directly affect the local hospital system, and they’re especially impactful because a majority of LMH Health’s blood bank goes to cancer patients. They also said the best way to help ensure that the situation doesn’t worsen is to boost local blood donations, a point echoed by the Community Blood Center’s Monday release.

“This time of year can always be difficult for the blood supply, with school breaks and increased travel making blood donations less of a priority,” Patsy Shipley, the executive director of the Community Blood Center, said in the release. “We highly encourage all who are able to please donate today to help us meet this critical need in our community.”

Those interested in making a donation appointment can call 1-877-468-6844 or visit savealifenow.org.There are a number of upcoming donation opportunities in Lawrence, including two mobile drives this week.

One is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday at LMH West, 6265 Rock Chalk Drive; and the other will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at LMH Health’s main campus, 325 Maine St.