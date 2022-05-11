Archive for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Gilmore sets new school record in 1,600; Tonganoxie High boys track takes 4th at Wellsville
May 11, 2022
There’s a new school record for Tonganoxie High track.
THS junior Eli Gilmore set a new school record Friday at the Wellsville Invitational. Gilmore ran the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 22.62 seconds, taking gold at WHS and breaking a school record in the process.
He also won the 800 at the invitational. He currently has the third-best time in the 1,600 in Class 4A.
Gilmore, who has medaled three times at state (fifth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior), placed fifth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800 last year at the state track and field championships in Wichita. There were no state championships his freshman year, as spring sports were canceled due to earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilmore helped the THS boys take fourth at Wellsville. Both the 1,600 and 800 were strong events for the Chieftains, as Lukas Parizek (fourth with a personal record of 2:03.57) and Solomon Carter (eighth with a PR of 2:08.14) also placed in the 800. Carter also had a PR in the 1,600 with an eighth-place finish and 4:44.88 time.
Isaiah Holthaus also won gold for THS in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 9 inches.
BOYS
Team scores
- Louisburg, 138.5; 2. Eudora, 128.5; 3. Spring Hill, 97.5; 4. Tonganoxie, 64; 5. Paola, 45; 6. Bonner Springs, 41; 7. Osage City, 37; 8. West Franklin, 33; 9. Kansas City Christian, 27; 10. Wellsville, 26; 11. Holton; 12. Pleasant Ridge, 13; 13. Perry-Lecompton, 12.5; 14. Lyndon, 10; 15. Olathe Christian, 5; 16. Baldwin, 3; 17. Baldwin, 2; 18. Prairie View, 1.
Individual THS results
110 hurdles
- Isaiah Holthaus, 15.8 seconds
1,600
- Eli Gilmore, 4 minutes, 22.62 seconds (state Top 10); 8. Solomon Carter, 4:44.88 (PR)
300 hurdles
- Isaiah Holthaus, 43.08
800
- Eli Gilmore, 1:59.79 (State Top 50); 4. Lukas Parizek, 2:03.57 (PR); 8. Solomon Carter, 2:08.14 (PR)
200
- Carter Smith, 23.31 (PR)
4x400 relay
- Tonganoxie, 3:31.48
4x800 relay
- Tonganoxie 8:35.87
Long jump
- Isaiah Holthaus, 20 feet, 9 inches
Shot put
- Andrew Colvert, 46-25.
GIRLS
Team scores
- Eudora, 146; 2. Paola, 97.5; 3. Spring Hill, 94; 4. Baldwin, 65; 5. Prairie View, 5; 6. Holton, 52.5; 7. West Franklin, 50; 8. Louisburg, 42; 9. Bonner Springs, 40; 10. Tonganoxie, 16.5; 11. Perry-Lecompton, 12; 12. Kansas City Christian, 10; 13. Lyndon, Osage City, 8 (tie); 15. Pleasant Ridge, 3
Individual THS results
Long jump
- Hattie Baldock, 14-11.5
Shot put
- Lucy Reike, 33-6
High jump
- Emma Sunderland, 4-6
Triple jump
- Hattie Baldock, 31-3
1,600
- Jocie Thomas, 5:46.89 (PR)
3,200
- Jocie Thomas, 12:51.38
4x800 relay
- Tonganoxie, 10:51.23
