There’s a new school record for Tonganoxie High track.

THS junior Eli Gilmore set a new school record Friday at the Wellsville Invitational. Gilmore ran the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 22.62 seconds, taking gold at WHS and breaking a school record in the process.

He also won the 800 at the invitational. He currently has the third-best time in the 1,600 in Class 4A.

Gilmore, who has medaled three times at state (fifth as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior), placed fifth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800 last year at the state track and field championships in Wichita. There were no state championships his freshman year, as spring sports were canceled due to earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilmore helped the THS boys take fourth at Wellsville. Both the 1,600 and 800 were strong events for the Chieftains, as Lukas Parizek (fourth with a personal record of 2:03.57) and Solomon Carter (eighth with a PR of 2:08.14) also placed in the 800. Carter also had a PR in the 1,600 with an eighth-place finish and 4:44.88 time.

Isaiah Holthaus also won gold for THS in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 9 inches.

BOYS

Team scores

Louisburg, 138.5; 2. Eudora, 128.5; 3. Spring Hill, 97.5; 4. Tonganoxie, 64; 5. Paola, 45; 6. Bonner Springs, 41; 7. Osage City, 37; 8. West Franklin, 33; 9. Kansas City Christian, 27; 10. Wellsville, 26; 11. Holton; 12. Pleasant Ridge, 13; 13. Perry-Lecompton, 12.5; 14. Lyndon, 10; 15. Olathe Christian, 5; 16. Baldwin, 3; 17. Baldwin, 2; 18. Prairie View, 1.

Individual THS results

110 hurdles

Isaiah Holthaus, 15.8 seconds

1,600

Eli Gilmore, 4 minutes, 22.62 seconds (state Top 10); 8. Solomon Carter, 4:44.88 (PR)

300 hurdles

Isaiah Holthaus, 43.08

800

Eli Gilmore, 1:59.79 (State Top 50); 4. Lukas Parizek, 2:03.57 (PR); 8. Solomon Carter, 2:08.14 (PR)

200

Carter Smith, 23.31 (PR)

4x400 relay

Tonganoxie, 3:31.48

4x800 relay

Tonganoxie 8:35.87

Long jump

Isaiah Holthaus, 20 feet, 9 inches

Shot put

Andrew Colvert, 46-25.

GIRLS

Team scores

Eudora, 146; 2. Paola, 97.5; 3. Spring Hill, 94; 4. Baldwin, 65; 5. Prairie View, 5; 6. Holton, 52.5; 7. West Franklin, 50; 8. Louisburg, 42; 9. Bonner Springs, 40; 10. Tonganoxie, 16.5; 11. Perry-Lecompton, 12; 12. Kansas City Christian, 10; 13. Lyndon, Osage City, 8 (tie); 15. Pleasant Ridge, 3

Individual THS results

Long jump

Hattie Baldock, 14-11.5

Shot put

Lucy Reike, 33-6

High jump

Emma Sunderland, 4-6

Triple jump

Hattie Baldock, 31-3

1,600

Jocie Thomas, 5:46.89 (PR)

3,200

Jocie Thomas, 12:51.38

4x800 relay