Christopher Allen Kelly-Bush, 23, Lansing, pled guilty Wednesday, May 4, to one count of reckless aggravated battery.

On June 19, 2020, Kelly-Bush, the victim and multiple friends were sitting on a porch., per a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. The defendant was playing with a Glock 19 handgun. He was taking the magazine out and replaced it before pressing the trigger. During one of these times, a bullet was chambered and when the defendant pulled the trigger he shot the victim in the head. The victim received a gunshot wound to the top of his head. The victim survived after multiple surgeries but still has long -term injuries.



“Guns are not toys,” Thompson said. “All gun owners should take certain steps to ensure that their guns are used safely, stored securely, and that they don’t end up in the wrong hands.”

Sentencing for the defendant is set for May 4, 2022 at 1:00.

