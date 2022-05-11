Tongaoxie High baseball now has a Frontier League title.

THS defeated Ottawa, 3-0, this past week on the road, guaranteeing the Chieftains at least a share of a league title. The victory moved THS to 7-0 in Frontier League play, while the Cyclones fell to 6-1 in conference play.

Tonganoxie’s achievement marked the program’s first league title in nearly 30 years. THS coach Mitch Loomis has been researching the program’s history and it’s thought that the last conference title came in the mid 1990s when THS was a member of the Kaw Valley. Members of that former league mostly now are in either the Frontier League or the United Kansas Conference.

Now 13-3 on the season, Tonganoxie had a doubleheader Tuesday against Turner (3-12) and has a single game at 4 p.m. today at Atchison (13-3).

Tonganoxie was supposed to play its final league game this past Thursday at Spring Hill, but that game was a wash due to inclement weather. The contest won’t be rescheduled.

Tuesday’s doubleheader against Turner was supposed to be Monday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, but scheduling issues with umpires forced those games to be moved to Tuesday. Senior Night festivities took place between the games, which happened after The Mirror’s print deadline Tuesday.

Tonganoxie was the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket heading into Tuesday night’s games and likely will host one of four east regionals May 16-19.

Rock Creek is the No. 1 seed at 13-2, while Atchison is No. 2 (15-3) and Iola is No. 4 with a 13-3 record like Tonganoxie. Tiebreakers have them in their current order.

Heading into the Turner doubleheader, THS would be one of four regional hosts. The Tonganoxie regional as of Tuesday afternoon would have been No. 3 Tonganoxie (13-3) vs. No. 14 Hayden (8-10) and No. 6 Ottawa (12-5) vs. No. 11 Fort Scott (9-8), with the winners to advance to the regional championship.

Those seedings could move around in this the final week of the regular season, especially with Atchison and Tonganoxie likely playing for seeding position later today.

Regional winners will advance to the 4A state tournament May 26-27 at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

TONGANOXIE 3, OTTAWA 0

Score by innings

Tonganoxie 001 020 0 — 3 6 1

Ottawa 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

THS offensive highlights

M. Khanthaboury, 1-for-2, 1 double, 1 walk, 2 runs; L. Wake, 2-for-4, 1 RBI; S. Kleidosty, 2-for-3; T. McGraw, 1-for-2, 1 run, 1 RBI.

THS pitching

O. Welsh, 7 IP, 0 runs, 5 hits, 5 K, 1 BB.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

March 28 LANSING, L, 3-1 (0-0, 0-1)

April 5 PIPER, W, 7-1 (1-0, 1-1)

&April 7 vs. Fort Scott, W, 6-2 (1-0, 2-1)

&April 8 vs. Ottawa, L, 12-4 (1-0, 2-2)

&April 9 vs. Pittsburg, W, 9-8 (1-0, 3-2)

April 12 PAOLA, W, 5-1 (2-0, 4-2)

April 14 LOUISBURG, W, 5-4 (3-0, 5-2)

April 15 at Basehor-Linwood, W, 3-2 (3-0, 6-2)

April 18 at Royal Valley, W, 16-7 (3-0, 7-2)

April 19 at Bonner, W, 10-1 (4-0, 8-2)

April 22 at Eudora, W, 1-0 (5-0, 9-2)

April 26 BALDWIN, W, 4-1, (6-0, 10-2)

*April 28 vs. Basehor-Linwood, L, 7-3 (6-0, 10-3)

*April 28 vs. Bonner Springs, W, 11-0 (6-0, 11-3)

$April 29 vs. Piper, W, 5-4 (6-0, 12-3)

May 3 at Ottawa, W, 3-0 (7-0, 13-3)

May 10 TURNER (DH)

May 11 at Atchison

May 16-19 Regionals TBD

&-at Adam Laroche Varsity Baseball Tournament, Fort Scott

*-at Butch Foster Memorial Tournament, Creekside Baseball Park, Parkville, Mo.

$-at Butch Foster Memorial Tournament, Legends Field, Kansas City, Kan.