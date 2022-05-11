Archive for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
McLouth Happenings: McLouth High graduation is Saturday
May 11, 2022
McLouth High School commencement exercises will take place this weekend.
The MHS Class of 2022 will have its graduation at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gold Gymnasium on the USD 342 campus.
