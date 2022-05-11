The Tonganoxie Community Historical Society and Museum will have its Fourth Tuesday program later this month.

The program will be 7 p.m. May 24 at the barn on the TCHS campus.

This month’s presenter will be Jon Nelson, a 1970 Tonganoxie High School graduate and a 1974 graduate of Kansas State University in civil engineering. He and his wife, Glenda, also a 1970 THS grad, have lived in Oklahoma for nearly 48 years. Jon is soon to be fully retired from Tetra Tech, Inc., where he was a senior vice president.

Nelson has fond memories of going to the West End Lunch as a child with his father, Gene. During one visit, the owners, Paul and Frances (Frank) Siegert, talked about losing their only child Creighton (THS 1942) during World War II. Nelson thought that some day he would like to know more about Paul and Frank’s son, and this led to extensive research into Creighton’s life and his experience during the war.

Nelson is nearly finished writing a book about Creighton, his B-24 bomber crewmates and their one bombing mission over Germany in April 1944.

Refreshments will be served after the presentation at the museum, 201 W. Washington St.

TCHS meets the fourth Tuesday of each month for a short business meeting and then a presentation from a guest speaker or speakers. The public always is welcome to attend the monthly event.