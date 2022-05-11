The Second Harvest Mobile Food Truck will be coming Thursday to Tonganoxie.

Second Harvest delivers food for pickup the second Thursday of each month to the Cornerstone Family Worship parking lot, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40. All residents are eligible to pick up food. Second Harvest allows each vehicle to pick up food for up to five families.

Drop-off is around 10 a.m., but visitors should consider arriving before that time, as food distribution can start before 10 a.m. and some items run out depending on demand.

Beginning this week, Second Harvest will be implementing some changes at pickup sites. The maximum number of families a recipient can pick up food for will be three. Currently, recipients can pick up food for up to five families.

Recipients also will need to fill out anonymous surveys asking which county recipients reside, age of recipients by range and annual household income by range. Race/ethnicity of recipients also is part of the survey.

Anyone picking serving as proxy and picking up food for other families should be prepared to answer survey questions based on those families as well.

According to information sent out by Second Harvest, the surveys are designed to better understand demographics of those receiving services and what locations recipients are coming from. Recipients will not be denied food based on their responses.