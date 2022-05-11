Archive for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Tonganoxie Business Association Movies in the Park series starts next week

Families gather for a past Tonganoixe Business Association Movie in the Park showing at Gallagher Park.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 11, 2022

The summer series for Tonganoxie Business Association’s Movies in the Park starts later this month.

“Monsters University” will be shown at dark May 20 at Gallagher Park, 301 Main St. south of Tonganoxie Water Park.

“Sing 2” will be shown June 3 and then “Inside Out” will be the featured movie July 8. Admission is free to the community events.

