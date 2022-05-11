Archive for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Tonganoxie Business Association Movies in the Park series starts next week
May 11, 2022
The summer series for Tonganoxie Business Association’s Movies in the Park starts later this month.
“Monsters University” will be shown at dark May 20 at Gallagher Park, 301 Main St. south of Tonganoxie Water Park.
“Sing 2” will be shown June 3 and then “Inside Out” will be the featured movie July 8. Admission is free to the community events.
