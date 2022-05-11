The Tonganoxie Farmers Market is back after an inaugural run this past year.

The market will be 5-8 p.m. Thursdays into October and kicks off this week with the organization’s first night of sales.

Various local vendors will be at the market in the Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot, 217 E. Fourth St. Organizers also plan to add to this year’s offerings, as acoustic music will be performed. For more information on how to get involved with the market or other general questions, visit the Tonganoxie Farmers Market Facebook group page.