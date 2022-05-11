Archive for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Tonganoxie High baseball secures top seed in East Bracket with shutout against Atchison

By Shawn Linenberger

May 11, 2022

In a battle for the top seed in the Class 4A East Bracket, Tonganoxie High put the game out of reach early in a 10-0 shutout victory on the road against Atchison.

THS baseball improved to 16-3 with the victory Wednesday and secured the No. 1 seed in the 4A East Bracket.

Atchison fell to 15-4 and will be the No. 2 seed with the end of the regular season for both THS and AHS. Both teams will host regionals next week. At 14-4 and its schedule also complete, Iola (14-4) is the No. 3 seed. Wamego also is 14-4, but the Red Raiders’ schedule is complete, so there still could be some movement after the No. 3 seed.

Owen Welsh led THS with 2 hits and 2 RBI against the Phoenix. One of his hits was a double. Teammate Logan Wake connected for a triple.

Sam Kleidosty, Owen Welsh and Gehrig Goldbeck all had stolen bases. Tonganoxie also had 7 players hit by a pitch.

Only seven teams in the East Bracket have completed their schedules, so there still could be some movement in seeding.

But Tonganoxie will for sure be the No. 1 seed and host a regional next week.

As of late Wednesday, Chanute is the No. 8 seed 11-8) and Independence (9-7) the No. 9 seed. Holton (4-9) currently is the No. 16 seed

TONGANOXIE 10, ATCHISON 0

Tonganoxie 640 00x x — 10 6 0

Atchison 000 00x x — 0 1 3

