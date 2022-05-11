The Tonganoxie High boys golf team placed fourth Wednesday, May 4, at the Ottawa Invitational, while Andrew Willson won the individual title with his best score of the season.

THS finished behind host Ottawa, Anderson County and Paola.

Willson won his third tourney of the year and shot a personal best with a 74. Colton Brusven also had a personal best as well of 82 and took third. Also shooting a personal best for the year was Aiden Van Middlesworth with a 94. The other counting score was Trent Barnes with a 99. The other two players on the day were Caden Phillips and Wesley Johnson.