Tonganoxie will have its graduation ceremony a week later at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Commencement exercises start at 10 a.m. May 21 at the home of Sporting Kansas City at 1 Sporting Way in KCK.

A baccalaureate service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the THS campus.

A pastor from the Tonganoxie Ministerial Alliance will share a message at the event, while scholarships from the Ministerial Alliance and Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank also will be presented.