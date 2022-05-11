Archive for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Tonganoxie High graduation May 21 at Children’s Mercy Park

Tonganoxie High School senior Bryn Reed gives her valedictorian speech June 30 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Reed joined her fellow classmates in officially becoming THS graduates during commencement exercises at the home of Sporting Kansas City. Graduation was moved to the Major League Soccer venue to provide better social distancing opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Greathouse Photography. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 11, 2022

Tonganoxie will have its graduation ceremony a week later at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Commencement exercises start at 10 a.m. May 21 at the home of Sporting Kansas City at 1 Sporting Way in KCK.

A baccalaureate service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the THS campus.

A pastor from the Tonganoxie Ministerial Alliance will share a message at the event, while scholarships from the Ministerial Alliance and Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank also will be presented.

