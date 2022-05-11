Farmers Market is returning this week

The Tonganoxie Farmers Market is making a return to the library’s parking lot with its opening this Thursday.

The market will run from 5-8 p.m. Thursday evenings throughout the growing season and into fall. A variety of vendors and items can be found each week. Those who are interested in participating in the market as a vendor can contact the library at 913-845-7281 for more information.

Community garden spaces available

The library is participating in a community garden again this year by utilizing the green space near the former library location on Bury Street.

The site has successfully had a community garden previously. The area has been fully tilled and water is now available. A compost pile is also being created on the site. Available plots are 10x4 and $20 to reserve.

Those who are interested will pay at the library but will need to contact Arlee at arleekilbourn@gmail.com to get more information and reserve a plot.



Summer Reading starts next week

It’s almost time for Summer Reading to start again!

The program for youths (ages birth to 17 years old) officially starts on Monday with online registration, and the activities kick off a few days later May 19 with a Summer Reading Carnival. There will be a bounce house, sand art, games and other activities plus food to snack on like hot dogs and snow cones.

The reading program for adults will begin on May 23. No registration is required to participate. We will be partnering with six other area libraries as part of One Book, Many Neighbors program with each library selecting a short story related to the sea and hosting an event.

Those who are interested can pick up a copy of the book and the passport, which let you know all the different details for available events plus which short stories to read.

