Tonganoxie High boys golf will be the first THS team to enter postseason this spring.

The Chieftains will compete Monday in a Class 4A regional at Wamego.

The first group will start with a 9 a.m. tee time, with the next 11 starting every 10 minutes.

Tonganoxie’s six regional participants will compete in the first six groups.

Andrew Willson is in Group 1, Remi Baldock in Group 2 and starts at 9:10 a.m. and Colton Brusven in Group 3 with a 9:20 a.m. start.

Gabe Seba starts at 9:30 a.m. in Group 4, Carter Gratton at 9:40 a.m. in Group 5 and Zachary Fisher in Group 6 at 9:50 a.m.

Tonganoxie is one of nine teams competing in the regional at Wamego Country Club.

Others there are Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego.

Other regional sites are Hesston Golf Course, Fort Scott-Woodland Hills and Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.

The top three teams from each regional will advance to state May 23-24 at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.

State for 6A will be at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City, 5A at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield, 3A at Municipal Golf Course in Salina, 2A at Municipal Golf Course in Emporia and 1A at Hesston Golf Course. The sand green division will play May 23 at the Downs Golf Course.

Tonganoxie girls soccer in Overland Park

This year’s THS girls soccer team will play in Regional No. 2 in the East Bracket.

Tonganoxie (1-14-1) is the No. 14 seed and plays No. 3 Heritage Christian (11-5) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the school, 9333 W. 159th St. in Overland Park. No. 6 Baldwin (8-5-2) takes on No. 11 Ottawa (7-8-1) in the other regional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday at Baldwin.

No. 8 Bishop Seabury (9-7) will face No. 9 Atchison (7-7-1) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at YSI Fields. The winner of that game will take on No. 1 Cair Paravel Latin School (12-3) Thursday in Topeka, as Cair Paravel has a first-round bye.

In the East Bracket’s Regional No. 7 Hayden (8-6-1) faces No. 10 Eudora (7-8-1) at 4 p.m. Monday, with the winner to face No. 2 Louisburg (12-4) at 5 p.m. Thursday in Louisburg. Regional No. 4 is No. 4 Bishop Miege (10-5-1) vs. No. 13 Bishop Ward (3-13) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dixon Doll Stadium in Roeland Park and No. 5 MAranatha Christian Academy (8-5) vs. No. 12 Kansas City Christian (4-10-1) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at MCA in Shawnee. Winners of those matches will meet at the higher seed’s home field.

THS softball at Eudora Regional

Tonganoxie High softball will compete Tuesday in the Eudora Regional.

THS, the No. 7 team in the East Bracket with an 11-9 record, will play No. 7 Louisburg (8-12) at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the first regional semifinal game.

No. 2 Eudora (18-2) will take on No. 15 Paola (5-14) in the other semifinal game 25 minutes after the THS-Louisburg game.

The winners of both games will then play in the regional finals.

Other East Bracket regionals Tuesday are No. 1 Wamego (19-1) vs. No. 16 Baldwin (4-15) and No. 8 Fort Scott (10-10) vs. No. 9 Iola (9-9) in Wamego, No. 3 Holton (18-2) vs. No. 14 Hayden/Cair Paravel (6-12) and No. 6 Ottawa (14-5) vs. No. 11 Atchison (8-12) in Hilton and No. 4 Bishop Miege (15-3) vs. No. 13 (6-12) and No. 5 Chanute (15-5) vs. No. 12 Independence (6-11).

In the West Bracket, it’s No. 1 Clearwater (19-1) vs. No. 16 El Dorado (3-17) and No. 8 Mulvane (12-8) vs. No. 9 Rose Hill (12-8) in Clearwater, No. 2 Andale/Garden Plain (18-2) vs. No. 15 Wellington (5-15) and No. 7 Concordia (11-7) vs. No. 10 Winfield (11-9) in Andale, No. 3 McPherson (17-3) vs. No. 14 Abilene (6-12) and No. 6 Rock Creek (14-6) vs. No. 11 Augusta (8-10) in McPherson and No. 4 Pratt (14-4) vs. No. 13 Towanda-Circle (7-13) and No. 5 Clay Center (13-5) vs. Chapman (7-11) in Pratt.

Regional winners will compete at the state tournament May 26-27 at Bill Burke Complex in Salina.

Class 6A state tournament games will be played at Shawnee Mission Softball Complex in Shawnee, while 5A will be played at Wilkins Stadium on the Wichita State University campus.

The 3A tourney will be at Twin Oaks Complex in Manhattan and 2-1A will be at Green Sports Complex at Pratt.

Chieftain baseball hosting regional Tuesday

The Tonganoxie High baseball team will be the top seed in the Class 4A East Bracket and host a regional Tuesday.

No. 1 Tonganoxie (16-3) will take on No. 16 Holton (4-10) Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. No. 8 Chanute (12-8) will play No. 9 Bishop Miege (11-8) at 2 p.m., with the THS-Holton game to start 25 minutes after the Chanute-Miege game concludes. The semifinal winners then will play 25 minutes after the semifinal game.

The other three East Bracket regionals are No. 2 Atchison (15-4) vs. No. 15 Louisburg (7-13) and No. 7 Paola (12-7) vs. No. 10 Independence (9-7) in Atchison, No. 3 Wamego (15-4) vs. No. 14 Hayden (8-12) and No. 6 Ottawa (13-6) vs. No. 11 Fort Scott (10-10) in Wamego and No. 4 Iola (14-4) vs. No. 13 Bald.win/Bishop Seabury (8-11) and No. 5 Rock Creek (13-5) vs. No. 12 Parsons (8-11) in Iola

In the West Bracket, it’s No. 1 Pratt (17-1) vs. No. 16 Andale/Garden Plain (7-13) and No. 8 Abilene (11-8) vs. No. 9 Mulvane (10-8) in Pratt, No. 2 McPherson (18-2) vs. No. 15 Rose Hill (7-13) and No. 7 Ulysses (12-8) vs. No. 10 Lyons/Sterling (9-9) in McPherson, No. 3 Clay Center (14-4) vs. No. 14 Wellington (8-12) and No. 6 Augusta (13-7) vs. No. 11 Chapman (8-10) in Clay Center and No. 4 Buhler (15-5) vs. No. 13 Clearwater (8-12) and No. 5 Towanda-Circle (13-7) vs. El Dorado (8-12) in Buhler.

All 4A regionals are scheduled for Tuesday.

Regional winners will advance to the state tournament, which will be played May 26-27 at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

The Class 6A state tournament will be at LaRoche Baseball Complex in Fort Scott, while 5A will be played at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State University campus.

The 3A tourney will be at Tointon Family Stadium on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan, with 2-1A to be played at Great Bend Sports Complex in Great Bend.

Tonganoxie boys and girls track at Eudora Regional

Tonganoxie High track teams will compete in a Class 4A regional Friday at Eudora. Field events will start at 1 p.m., with prelims to start at 3 p.m. and finals 30 minutes after the 4x800 relay.

Other teams competing with Tonganoxie are Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Louisburg, Ottawa, Bishop Miege and Topeka-Hayden.

Other regionals are Thursday at El Dorado and Friday at Abilene and Chanute.

The top four placers in each event will advance to state May 27-28 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. All classes will compete at the stadium on the Wichita State campus.