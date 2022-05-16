Tonganoxie High boys golf is headed to state.

The Chieftains placed third Monday at a Class 4A regional at Wamego Country Club, with THS senior Andrew Willson winning the individual title.

Willson finished 2 over par with a 72, just ahead of Bishop Miege sophomore Jack Winkler, who shot a 73. Remi Baldock also finished in the Top 10. The THS junior placed ninth with an 83.

Sophomore Colton Brusvren placed 15th with an 87, junior Carter Gratton 20th with a 93, freshman Zachary Fisher 25th with a 98 and junior Gabe Seba 26th with a 100.

Wamego won the team title with a 314. Bishop Miege placed second with a 315 and Tonganoxie third with a 335. All three teams will compete next Monday at the 4A championships at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.

The top teams next Monday will advance to a final round Tuesday.

Look online for more on Tonganoxie's state berth, along with a story in Wednesday's print edition of The Mirror.