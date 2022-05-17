Tonganoxie High softball is headed to a regional championship.

Louisburg opened with a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then Tonganoxie responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the first for a 2-1 lead. From there on out, it would be a defensive battle and that first-inning score would also be the final.

Tonganoxie, the No. 7 seed in the East Bracket, improved to 12-9 and now will take on the winner of No. 2 Eudora (18-2) and No. 15 Paola (5-14), which starts 25 minutes after the THS-Louisburg game, which finished up a little before 4:30 p.m.

All of Tonganoxie’s four hits were singles, with Savannah Booker’s first-inning hit bringing in 2 runs.

Kylie Vandervoort had a hit and Santi Garcia had the other two in the victory. Sage Isaacs also reached on a base on balls.

Isaacs had a strong game on the mound. She gave up 1 run on 6 hits while also fanning 5 batters.

Louisburg ends its season at 8-13.