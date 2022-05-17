Archive for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Tonganoxie High softball advances to regional championship

Tonganoxie High softball 2022

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie High softball 2022

By Shawn Linenberger

May 17, 2022

Tonganoxie High softball is headed to a regional championship.

Louisburg opened with a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then Tonganoxie responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the first for a 2-1 lead. From there on out, it would be a defensive battle and that first-inning score would also be the final.

Tonganoxie, the No. 7 seed in the East Bracket, improved to 12-9 and now will take on the winner of No. 2 Eudora (18-2) and No. 15 Paola (5-14), which starts 25 minutes after the THS-Louisburg game, which finished up a little before 4:30 p.m.

All of Tonganoxie’s four hits were singles, with Savannah Booker’s first-inning hit bringing in 2 runs.

Kylie Vandervoort had a hit and Santi Garcia had the other two in the victory. Sage Isaacs also reached on a base on balls.

Isaacs had a strong game on the mound. She gave up 1 run on 6 hits while also fanning 5 batters.

Louisburg ends its season at 8-13.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment