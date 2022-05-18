Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe they have located a vehicle in the greater Kansas City area they suspect to be the transit van whose driver left the scene of a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10 between Lawrence and Eudora, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are working to identify the driver of the vehicle and are still asking anyone who might have information about the driver to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle would have been eastbound on Kansas Highway 10 east of Lawrence just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Brooklyn Brouhard, 9, of Eudora, later died from injuries suffered in the crash. She was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, also of Eudora, who was also injured.

“Deputies and detectives have worked tirelessly since this tragic event to obtain any information about the suspected driver and vehicle. We will continue to do everything we can to bring answers for Brooklyn and her family,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “We thank everyone who has assisted so far, and we continue to make a plea to the driver to turn yourself in.”

Larson was driving the motorcycle about 5:15 p.m. Saturday northbound on East 1900 Road when the white transit van moved forward from the stop sign at the top of the eastbound off ramp from K-10, into the intersection and struck the motorcycle.

Witnesses reported the driver of the white van after the collision proceeded down the ramp leaving its bumper behind and returned to eastbound K-10. The Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone who can help identify the driver to call 785-843-0250 and reference case number, D22-09801.