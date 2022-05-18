Tonganoxie High boys golf is headed back to state for the first time since 2019 after shooting a season-best 335.

The Chieftains placed third Monday at a Class 4A regional at Wamego Country Club, with THS senior Andrew Willson winning the individual title.

Willson finished 2 over par with a 72, just ahead of Bishop Miege sophomore Jack Winkler, who shot a 73. Remi Baldock also finished in the Top 10. The THS junior placed ninth with an 83.

Sophomore Colton Brusven placed 15th with an 87, junior Carter Gratton 20th with a 93, freshman Zachary Fisher 25th with a 98 and junior Gabe Seba 26th with a 100.

Wamego won the team title with a 314. Bishop Miege placed second with a 315 and Tonganoxie third with a 335. All three teams will compete next Monday at the 4A championships at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.

For THS coach Doug Sandburg, the team seems to be hitting its stride.

“I am also proud of the boys and how they kept a great attitude on a tough course today,” Sandburg said. “Now the boys will have a hard week of practice to get ready for state.”

THS earned three straight state berths from 2017-19 and then earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 season.

Willson missed qualifying as an individual last year by one stroke at Wamego. He shot an 88 and placed 12th as THS finished seventh overall.

Returning golfers all improved on last year’s regional performances. Brusven finished 22nd with a 94, while Baldock placed 32nd (101), Gratton 35th (107) and Seba 36th (108).

Other state qualifiers were McPherson (319), Concordia (344) and Clay Center (347) from the Buhler Regional, Independence (342), Chanute (342) and Louisburg (357) out of the Fort Scott Regional and Wellington (328), Augusta (356) and Towanda-Circle (394) from the Winfield Regional.

The top six teams next after Monday’s first 18 holes will advance to a final 18-hole round Tuesday, as will the next 18 individual golfers plus ties.

Wellington is the defending state champion.