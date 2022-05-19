Artists gathered Sunday at Kane Family Farm for an awards ceremony for this year’s Tonganoxie Festival of the Arts.

Organizer Keyta Kelly noted that there was a late entry this year — Mother Nature.

Rain forced the children’s storytelling festival activities to be moved to Tonganoxie Elementary School. Youths originally were going to be bussed out to the venue just south of Tonganoxie, but heavy rains Thursday night into Friday forced a slight change in plans.

The rest of the festival, however, was able to take place at the farm and other points of interest around town and the surrounding area with artists participating in plain air artwork.

Art vendors also were on hand during the festival, along with other entertainment during the day and then adult storytelling or bands performing at night during the festival, which took place Thursday evening through midday Sunday.

“I think it was fantastic,” Kelly said of this year’s festival. “We showcased five different forms of art: painting, sculpture, literature, music and performance.

“There was something for everyone. It’s a lot of work for all of the volunteers involved, but well worth the effort when you see the smiles on the faces of the kids and adults alike.”

On Sunday, area artists gathered to learn who won various categories in the art gallery inside one of the barns at Kane Family Farm.

Karen Case won the top award for the Red Star Farm (21500 block of 227th Street) in the Paint My Place competition.

Tammie Dickerson won the people theme category, while Dickerson also won the best Paint My Place award for Helen’s Hilltop, 19611 McLouth Road.

Cathie Thompson, meanwhile, won the same award for the Lincoln House paint-out (21400 block of 203rd Street).

Denny Dowdy won the sunset/nocturne painting competition, which took place Thursday at Kane Family Farm.

Dickerson won three categories altogether, as she also won in the barn theme category. Sharon Wagner, meanwhile, won for her Paint My Place piece of the Stacy Banister homestead (13800 block of 206th Street), while Ken Beni won the Paint My Place competition at Hilton Dairy Farm (20700 block of Kansas Avenue).

Donovan Blake was this year’s Best in Show winner. He took home the people’s choice award and the Paint My Place of the Heather Stron House (19600 block of Parallel Road).

Winners received $300 for each award aside from best in show, which was $400.

Prints of Blake’s best-in-show piece will be sold at next year’s festival, which has been the tradition with the past two festivals.

Last year’s festival had two components, the children’s storytelling festival in the summer and the plain air festival in September, with both taking place in downtown Tonganoxie.

Rain also threw a tiny wrench in the September festival last year, as heavy rains chased people away in the final couple hours of the festival.

The Festival of the Arts, though, continues to grow. Kelly thanked all the volunteers and others who made the event possible during the awards ceremony Sunday, though one helper reminded her of additional assistance.

“What about me, Grandma?” 5-year-old Clayton Kelly asked Keyta as those in attendance chuckled.