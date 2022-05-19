Tonganoxie High softball ended its season at 12-10 after falling Tuesday to Eudora in a regional championship game.

THS defeated Louisburg in the regional semifinals, 2-1, but couldn’t derail Eudora in the regionals finals on the Cardinals’ home field.

EHS got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, scoring in the second, third and fifth innings on the way to a 10-0 victory in 5 innings.

Eudora will enter the Class 4A state tournament with a 20-2 record.

Other teams advancing to state are Wamego (21-1), Clearwater (21-1), Andale (20-2), Bishop Miege (17-3), Ottawa (16-5) Rock Creek (16-6) and Clay Center (15-5).