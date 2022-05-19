Archive for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Tonganoxie High softball falls to Eudora in regional championship

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

May 19, 2022

Tonganoxie High softball ended its season at 12-10 after falling Tuesday to Eudora in a regional championship game.

THS defeated Louisburg in the regional semifinals, 2-1, but couldn’t derail Eudora in the regionals finals on the Cardinals’ home field.

EHS got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, scoring in the second, third and fifth innings on the way to a 10-0 victory in 5 innings.

Eudora will enter the Class 4A state tournament with a 20-2 record.

Other teams advancing to state are Wamego (21-1), Clearwater (21-1), Andale (20-2), Bishop Miege (17-3), Ottawa (16-5) Rock Creek (16-6) and Clay Center (15-5).

