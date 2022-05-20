For 37 McLouth High School seniors, it was time to close a big chapter in their lives this past Saturday at the MHS Gold Gymnasium.

Those MHS seniors officially became the graduating Class of 2022 Saturday morning.

MHS principal Janna Davis provided opening remarks before senior class president Micah Smoots gave the welcome.

This year’s class valedictorians, Alex Bennett, Shelby Hedden, Jonathan Johnston and Sumner Ping all gave speeches before Davis recognized this year’s honor students.

Scholarship presenters announced various scholarships for this year’s class and then Superintendent Steve Lilly presented the class for graduation.

McLouth USD 342 school board members then presented diplomas and Davis presented the class.

The MHS band performed the MHS alma mater and “Graduation Suite” as the new graduates headed outside to receive well-wishes from the community.

More about this year’s scholarship winners and more will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Mirror.