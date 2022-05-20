Today's news

Tonganoxie High seniors to graduate Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park

Members of the Tonganoxie High School Class of 2021 celebrate officially becoming graduates in this file photo from May 2021 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. The THS Class of 2022 will graduating Saturday morning at Children's Mercy Park. Commencement exercises start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 20, 2022

Diplomas will be received Saturday as Tonganoxie High seniors will go from students to alumni.

Commencement exercises will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Nearly 140 12th-graders are in the THS Class of 2022.

Guests will hear a welcome from the class president and other remarks. The Chieftains Singers will perform, as will choir members in graduating class.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will be recognized and the valedictorian will give a speech. The ceremony will then progress to the announcing of the graduates, as the seniors will walk across the stage at Children’s Mercy Park one by one.

There also will be a baccalaureate service will be 7 p.m. today at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the THS campus.

A pastor from the Tonganoxie Ministerial Alliance will share a message at the event, while scholarships from the Ministerial Alliance and Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank also will be presented.

