Diplomas will be received Saturday as Tonganoxie High seniors will go from students to alumni.

Commencement exercises will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Nearly 140 12th-graders are in the THS Class of 2022.

Guests will hear a welcome from the class president and other remarks. The Chieftains Singers will perform, as will choir members in graduating class.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will be recognized and the valedictorian will give a speech. The ceremony will then progress to the announcing of the graduates, as the seniors will walk across the stage at Children’s Mercy Park one by one.

There also will be a baccalaureate service will be 7 p.m. today at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the THS campus.

A pastor from the Tonganoxie Ministerial Alliance will share a message at the event, while scholarships from the Ministerial Alliance and Good Shepherd Thrift Shop and Food Bank also will be presented.