Personnel recommendations were approved at the Tonganoxie USD 464 school board meeting May 9 at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

Here’s a list of contracts and work agreements approved at the meeting: Preston Paine, custodian; Jessica Monroe, Tonganoxie High School English teacher for 2022-23; Kimberly Schiedt, TES first-grade teacher; Rylea Oliver, THS science Teacher; Tylor DeNoya, TES first- grade teacher, Kendall Michalski, TES first-grade teacher; Mary Bartels, TMS assistant cheer coach; and Jon Orndorff, THS boys head soccer coach.

Resignations

Matthew Christensen, THS language arts teacher; Lisa Wynn, TES fifth-grade teacher; Amber Diaz, Tonganoxie Middle School special education para (at the completion of ESY); Sherry Miller, regular route driver (effective Friday); Jennifer Dunn, kindergarten teacher; Stephanie Maurer, TES nurse aide; Kaitlyn Courtney, TES special education para; Al Troyer, THS industrial arts/CADD teacher, head football coach and head girls track coach; Christy Angell, THS secretary/registrar (Effective Thursday); Marli Ruiz, THS assistant soccer coach (at the completion of the spring season); Jodie Smith, THS girls basketball assistant coach; Hershel McWillams III, transportation regular route driver; Lauren Snyder, TES first-grade teacher; Nick Meyers, TMS head cross country coach; Josey Eastes, TMS assistant girls basketball coach; Ashley Olerich, TMS assistant principal/athletics director; Velma James, THS special education para; and Ben Morrow, head seventh-grade football coach and TMS assistant wrestling coach.

Retirement

Carol Bennett, THS special education.

Transfer

Kristal Rowland, TES IR Teacher to TMS CBR1 Teacher (22/23); Rabecka Reischman, TMS aide to TES building aide (22/23)

New positions

Girls head wrestling coach, TMS assistant cheer coach and change the technology integration specialist to data support specialist.