Tonganoxie High track qualifies 14 for state in 12 events
May 21, 2022
Tonganoxie High will be sending 14 student-athletes to state in 12 events next week at the Kansas State High School Track and Field Championships.
THS competed Friday at a Class 4A regional at Eudora.
Eli Gilmore won gold in the 1,600, silver in the 800 and gold in the 4x800 alongside Solomon Carter, Lukas Parizek and Jett Gilmore.
Isaiah Holthaus also is going to state in the long jump (third) and 300 hurdles (fourth), as is Tucker Maguire in the discus (fourth).
On the girls side, Emma Sunderland qualified for state in the high jump (fourth), Hattie Baldock in the triple jump (fourth), Lucy Rieke in the shot put (second), Jocie Thomas in the 3,200 (third) and the THS 4x800 relay team (third).
THS had seven boys qualify in seven events and seven girls qualify in five events.
Eudora won the girls team title, while Hayden won the boys title.
BOYS
Team results
- Hayden, 131; 2. Louisburg, 128; 3. Eudora, 114; 4. Bishop Miege, 90; 5. Tonganoxie, 53; 6. Ottawa, 21; 7. Holton, 20; 8. Baldwin, 1.
Individual THS results
Discus
4. Tucker McGuire, 122-8
Shot put
4.Andrew Colvert, 46-7.25
Long jump
3. Isaiah Holthaus, 21-1; 7. Jesse Young, 20-5.25
1,600
1. Eli Gilmore, 4:32.76; 7. Solomon Carter, 4:48.1
800
2. Eli Gilmore, 1:59.7; 3. Lukas Parizek, 2:00.45 (PR)
200
5.Carter Smith, 23.05
300 hurdles
4. Isaiah Holthaus, 40.65 (State Top 25)
4x400 relay
4. Tonganoxie (Jesse Young, Isaiah Holthaus, Lukas Parizek, Eli Gilmore), 3:30.41
4x800 relay
1. Tonganoxie (Eli Gilmore, Solomon Carter, Lukas Parizek, Jett Gilmore), 8:28.4
GIRLS
Team results
- Eudora, 156; 2. Louisburg, 99; 3. Baldwin, 76; 4. Holton, 70; 5. Bishop Miege, 50; 6. Ottawa, Hayden, 37 (tie); 8. Tonganoxie, 30.
Discus
7.Holly Colvert, 99-7
High jump
4. Emma Sunderland, 4-8; 7. Kasia Baldock, 4-8; 8. Hattie Baldock, 4-8
Triple jump
4. Hattie Baldock, 31-3.75
Shot put
2. Lucy Reike, 36-3.25; 7. Holly Colvert, 33-9.75
1,600
5.Jocie Thomas, 5:48.6
3,200
3. Jocie Thomas, 12:42.3 (PR)
4x800 relay
3. Tonganoxie (Kinnley Hoffhines, Kara Johnson, Jocie Thomas, Kyleigh Thomas), 10:56.63
