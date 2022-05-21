Tonganoxie High will be sending 14 student-athletes to state in 12 events next week at the Kansas State High School Track and Field Championships.

THS competed Friday at a Class 4A regional at Eudora.

Eli Gilmore won gold in the 1,600, silver in the 800 and gold in the 4x800 alongside Solomon Carter, Lukas Parizek and Jett Gilmore.

Isaiah Holthaus also is going to state in the long jump (third) and 300 hurdles (fourth), as is Tucker Maguire in the discus (fourth).

On the girls side, Emma Sunderland qualified for state in the high jump (fourth), Hattie Baldock in the triple jump (fourth), Lucy Rieke in the shot put (second), Jocie Thomas in the 3,200 (third) and the THS 4x800 relay team (third).

THS had seven boys qualify in seven events and seven girls qualify in five events.

Eudora won the girls team title, while Hayden won the boys title.

BOYS

Team results

Hayden, 131; 2. Louisburg, 128; 3. Eudora, 114; 4. Bishop Miege, 90; 5. Tonganoxie, 53; 6. Ottawa, 21; 7. Holton, 20; 8. Baldwin, 1.

Individual THS results

Discus

4. Tucker McGuire, 122-8

Shot put

4.Andrew Colvert, 46-7.25

Long jump

3. Isaiah Holthaus, 21-1; 7. Jesse Young, 20-5.25

1,600

1. Eli Gilmore, 4:32.76; 7. Solomon Carter, 4:48.1

800

2. Eli Gilmore, 1:59.7; 3. Lukas Parizek, 2:00.45 (PR)

200

5.Carter Smith, 23.05

300 hurdles

4. Isaiah Holthaus, 40.65 (State Top 25)

4x400 relay

4. Tonganoxie (Jesse Young, Isaiah Holthaus, Lukas Parizek, Eli Gilmore), 3:30.41

4x800 relay

1. Tonganoxie (Eli Gilmore, Solomon Carter, Lukas Parizek, Jett Gilmore), 8:28.4

GIRLS

Team results

Eudora, 156; 2. Louisburg, 99; 3. Baldwin, 76; 4. Holton, 70; 5. Bishop Miege, 50; 6. Ottawa, Hayden, 37 (tie); 8. Tonganoxie, 30.

Discus

7.Holly Colvert, 99-7

High jump

4. Emma Sunderland, 4-8; 7. Kasia Baldock, 4-8; 8. Hattie Baldock, 4-8

Triple jump

4. Hattie Baldock, 31-3.75

Shot put

2. Lucy Reike, 36-3.25; 7. Holly Colvert, 33-9.75

1,600

5.Jocie Thomas, 5:48.6

3,200

3. Jocie Thomas, 12:42.3 (PR)

4x800 relay

3. Tonganoxie (Kinnley Hoffhines, Kara Johnson, Jocie Thomas, Kyleigh Thomas), 10:56.63