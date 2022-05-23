The Tonganoxie High boys golf team is still alive in the Class 4A state tournament, weather permitting.

THS finished fifth in the team standings with a 348 score Monday in Newton. The Top 6 teams out of the original 12-team field advance to Day 2, along with a handful of top individual golfers from other teams that didn’t advance beyond the first day.

Bishop Miege leads the field with a 324 after 18 holes at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

Chanute senior Drayton Cleaver was in first place after the first day. He was 2 over par after shooting a 74.

Tonganoxie senior Andrew Willson isn’t far behind. He is tied for seventh at 8 over par with Bishop Miege junior James Welsh. They both shot an 80 Monday.

It’s hoped that there will be golf again Tuesday, but weather forecasts call for steady rain tomorrow in Newton. THS coach Doug Sandburg said the tournament standings after the first day will count as final if rain forces a cancellation Tuesday.

THS sophomore Colton Brusven is tied for 15th with an 83 after Monday’s play, while junior Carter Gratton is tied for 41st with a 92. THS junior Gabe Seba is tied for 45th with a 93 and freshman Zachary Fisher 50th with a 94. Junior Remi Baldock was at 82nd after the first day with a 106.

THS coach Doug Sandburg was happy for the team to be in position for a second day of golf if it happens.

That was where we set our objectives coming in,” Sandburg said. “It was to get to the second day and have that. We made it to the first objective … The weather is not looking good but we’ll try to advance up the leaderboard and hopefully get in contention.

“If tomorrow is terrible, it becomes a one-day tournament and we will finish with a fifth-place finish.”

Conditions were a bit windy and it was overcast Monday, but “other than that it was a good day for golf,” Sandburg said.

The THS coach noted that Willson had a strong day in “shooting a good 80.” The senior got out of a few tough spots and still finished well. He also commended Brusven for having a “good solid 83.”

Throughout the day, the THS coach appreciated how his team played.

“Everybody else showed some grit,” Sandburg said. “They had some bad holes and bounced back for good solid scores.

“Overall, I was pleased with how things went today.”