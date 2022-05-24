Leavenworth County Humane Society once again will be giving people another chance to volunteer at its shelter this weekend.

“Service Saturdays” are an opportunity for people to help out at the shelter without going through the regular orientation and training required to care for the pets. These events take place on the Saturday of holiday weekends.

The volunteer time will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at LCHS, 100 W. Gilman Road in Lansing.

“It’s a great chance for people to get to know us and the facility,” said Crystal Swann Blackdeer, LCHS director.

According to Blackdeer, tasks range from housekeeping to small repairs to painting jobs, grounds maintenance and lots of things in between. Jobs are posted to a board, and people choose their job.



Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and participants are asked to wear closed toe shoes. Blackdeer also suggests that people wear clothing that can get dirty and/or wet, maybe even bleach or paint splotched, without causing the wearer to be unhappy.

For more information, call 913-250-0506 or email LvnCoHS@live.com.