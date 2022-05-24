The Second Harvest Mobile Food Truck will be coming next month to Tonganoxie.

Second Harvest delivers food for pickup the second Thursday of each month to the Cornerstone Family Worship parking lot, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40. This month it will be in town June 9. All residents are eligible to pick up food. Second Harvest allows each vehicle to pick up food for up to three families.

Drop-off is around 10 a.m., but visitors should consider arriving before that time, as food distribution can start before 10 a.m. and some items run out depending on demand.

Second Harvest implemented some changes at pickup sites earlier this month. The maximum number of families a recipient can pick up food is three. Previously, recipients can pick up food for up to five families. Recipients also will be asked questions for anonymous surveys about which county recipients reside, age of recipients by range and annual household income by range. Race/ethnicity of recipients also is part of the survey. Anyone serving as proxy and picking up food for other families should be prepared to answer survey questions based on those families as well.

According to info sent out by Second Harvest, the surveys are designed to better understand demographics of those receiving services and what locations recipients are coming from. Recipients will not be denied food based on their responses.