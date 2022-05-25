Archive for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Cleanup day for Leavenworth County State Fishing Lake set for June 18

The Leavenworth County State Lake west of Tonganoxie is about 8 foot below normal water level after repairs were completed on the dam. The lake is expected to be back to normal levels this spring.

Photo by Elvyn Jones. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 25, 2022

A volunteer cleanup day is being organized for next month.

The cleanup will be 8:30 a.m.-noon June 18 at the Leavenworth County State Fishing Lake, 24421 Parallel Road, Tonganoxie. A potluck picnic will take place after the cleanup.

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out a form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFPyGJdcP17tkMlob-S0bDk3ocVgwjxzbdkgraoHzuCn-HyA/viewform.

