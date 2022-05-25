A volunteer cleanup day is being organized for next month.

The cleanup will be 8:30 a.m.-noon June 18 at the Leavenworth County State Fishing Lake, 24421 Parallel Road, Tonganoxie. A potluck picnic will take place after the cleanup.

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out a form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFPyGJdcP17tkMlob-S0bDk3ocVgwjxzbdkgraoHzuCn-HyA/viewform.