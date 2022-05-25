Do you know any young people going into grades 4, 5 or 6 this fall who are curious about history? Would they be intrigued by examining actual surgical tools used in the mid-1800s? Who lived in this part of Kansas then? What happened in Kansas from the mid-1850s to shortly after the Civil War? How did the Civil War impact this part of Kansas? Who were the Buffalo Soldiers? Would they like to meet with (re-enactors of) Buffalo Soldiers and Civil War soldiers and ask them about their lives?

The weeklong History Summer Camp starts on June 6 at the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society Site and Museum, 210 W. Washington St. The TCHS theme is “Searching for Freedom during Bleeding Kansas.” Every day of that week, students will gather from 9 a.m.-noon to explore life and the people who lived through this time period.

Students will meet in the barn every day and spend as much time outside as possible. They’ll search for artifacts and information in the museum.

The fee for the weeklong camp is $50. Registration opened this past Thursday.

There are some scholarships available. Space is limited to 14 youths.

For more info or to reserve a space, call 913-845-2960 or email TCHSTonganoxie@gmail.com.