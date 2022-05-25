Tonganoxie Community Historical Society Site and Museum will have its fourth annual Memorial Day Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast.

The event will be 7:30-10 a.m. Monday at the TCHS museum, 210 W. Washington St.

Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 and American Legion Post 41 will open the breakfast with a flag ceremony at 7:30 a.m., with Boy Scout Troop 357 playing Reveille.

Donations will be accepted at the meal, with proceeds to benefit TCHS.

American Legion organizing services

American Legion Post 41 will have a Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Monday at Hubbel Hill Cemetery just west of Tonganoxie.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will be at the ceremony, as will a rifle squad and bagpipe players.

Rev. Matthew Wilke from Tonganoxie United Methodist Church will speak during the ceremony. A rifle squad will participate, as will bagpipes players.

“Taps” also will played at event.

American Legion members also will be putting small American flags at the graves of people who have served in the military. Volunteers will place flags starting at 9 a.m. May 27 at Hubbel Hill Cemetery. Flags also will be placed at Maple Grove and Reno cemeteries. Anyone with questions about placement of flags can call 979-308-5222.

Tonganoxie VFW placing flags along streets

Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 again will place flags along Fourth Street and other select places along U.S. Highway 24-40 and Main Street.