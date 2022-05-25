Archive for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Send-off for Tonganoxie High baseball team is 4:30 p.m. today

The Tonganoxie High baseball team celebrates after winning a Class 4A regional championship May 17, 2022, at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, THS defeated Holton, 10-0, in the in the regional semifinals and then knocked off defending state champion Bishop Miege, 6-4, in the regional finals.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 25, 2022

The Tonganoxie High baseball team will be departing this afternoon for the state tournament, which starts tomorrow.

The community can send off the team at 4:30 p.m. The bus will head south down Main Street to Fourth Street and then head west through the downtown area.

THS is the No. 2 seed in the state tournament at 18-3 and will play No. 7 Abilene (13-8) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

Tonganoxie defeated Holton, 10-0, in the in the regional semifinals and then knocked off defending state champion Bishop Miege, 6-4, in the regional finals May 17 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds to earn a state berth.

