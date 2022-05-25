The Tonganoxie High baseball team will be departing this afternoon for the state tournament, which starts tomorrow.

The community can send off the team at 4:30 p.m. The bus will head south down Main Street to Fourth Street and then head west through the downtown area.

THS is the No. 2 seed in the state tournament at 18-3 and will play No. 7 Abilene (13-8) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

Tonganoxie defeated Holton, 10-0, in the in the regional semifinals and then knocked off defending state champion Bishop Miege, 6-4, in the regional finals May 17 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds to earn a state berth.