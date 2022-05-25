The Tonganoxie High trap shooting team is preparing for its first state tournament later this month near Sedgwick, but invited family and friends Sunday for a closer look at trap shooting Sunday.

Team members and others participated in the shooting exhibition Sunday afternoon at the Wyandotte County Fairgrounds Trap Range, 13700 Polfer Road, Kansas City, Kan.

THS just finished up the regular season in its inaugural season and now is preparing for the state championships. There are 13 conferences in Kansas. THS competes in 1A Conference 2. The Chieftains are in second place in their six-team conference heading into state.

Tonganoxie has 635.5 total points after five weeks of spring competition. Blue Valley-Randolph finished the regular season in first with 843 points.

Head coach for the THS squad is Tony Maurer. Team members are Cavin Hendrickson, Chase Johnson, Ryder Sparks, Gavin Splichal, Connor Stean, Garrett Edwards, Robby Patterson and Dylan Starcher. Assistant coaches are Zach Callaghan, Mike Derzinski and Bob Patterson.

Look for more about the regular season and the state tournament in upcoming issues of The Mirror.