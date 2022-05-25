Change in hours for Chieftain Cafe

Summer hours for the library’s cafe for area youths began this week on Monday. The cafe will run 3-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Community Room at the library. Every participating child can get a drink, peanut butter and jelly sandwich and snack for free during this time.



Wizard of Oz event is Thursday

Do you think you know the real story behind Frank Baum’s classic “The Wizard of Oz?”

It’s more than just Dorothy, Toto and a tornado! Chris Glasgow, curator of the Oz Museum and Columbian Theater Foundation in Wamego will lead us through a look at what is truly an American fairy tale.

Explore the unique appeal and its legacy on our culture starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This event is made possible by Humanities Kansas and is one of many humanities based presentations designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.



Library closed Monday

The library will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.



Celtic music show is June 9

Boys of the Prairie, a Lawrence-based ensemble, will be at the library June 9 for an outdoor concert full of sea shanties and Celtic music. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the side of the library, so show goers should bring a chair or blanket for the green space for seating.

Jason’s Lunchbox food truck will be on site beginning at 5 p.m. for those who want to grab a snack before or during the show.

Summer Reading activities

There are a variety of programs for youths coming up as part of the summer reading program.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, there will be a special ice cream float shop where kids can order a tasty treat.

At 6 p.m. June 2 there will be a family movie event where participants will eat nachos and be fully immersed in an interactive “Goonies” movie experience. There are pirate tales to be heard on Tuesday and themed storytimes throughout June, too.

— For the most complete listing of summer reading events (including dates and times), check out the library’s website tonganoxielibrary.org or follow the library at its Facebook page @tongielibrary.